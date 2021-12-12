Design Talk

Designer Joe Paine talks Luminol, his brand-new collection of lights

The iconic Joburg-based designer's latest lights are delightfully unusual and ultra-modern with unique shapes and luminous tones

Your new collection is quite the talk of the town, what inspired this fresh and almost futuristic approach?



I tried with this range to put one foot in the past and one in the future by using classic Italian and Scandi forms combined with colours that are associated with the future. I am hoping the result will resonate through the typical shapes and colours found in lighting today. I wanted to add the colour purple which is referenced from Luminol. Luminol is a purple chemical used by forensic investigators to reveal trace amounts of blood left at a crime scene. When it reacts with blood, Luminol emits a chemi-luminescent purple glow that can be seen in a darkened room ... gross. ..