Home & Gardening

Mom and daughter duo produce hand-crafted, unique textiles and artefacts

Returning to the way things used to be – made by hand and well-crafted over time – Sett & Beat’s conscious approach to weaving offers another way to view textiles

24 December 2021 - 00:00 By Tracey Lynn Chemaly

Bring together a designer interested in sustainable, local materials and a weaver who spent years in the landscaping industry and you get a conscious textile studio doing things differently.

At Cape Town’s Sett & Beat, you’ll find looms weaving air plants into hanging tapestries, turmeric- or onion-skin-dyed yarns bringing colour to cushions and throws, and one-of-a-kind textile artworks made from silk, mohair and cotton...

