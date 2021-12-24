Mom and daughter duo produce hand-crafted, unique textiles and artefacts
Returning to the way things used to be – made by hand and well-crafted over time – Sett & Beat’s conscious approach to weaving offers another way to view textiles
24 December 2021 - 00:00
Bring together a designer interested in sustainable, local materials and a weaver who spent years in the landscaping industry and you get a conscious textile studio doing things differently.
At Cape Town’s Sett & Beat, you’ll find looms weaving air plants into hanging tapestries, turmeric- or onion-skin-dyed yarns bringing colour to cushions and throws, and one-of-a-kind textile artworks made from silk, mohair and cotton...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.