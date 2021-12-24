Mom and daughter duo produce hand-crafted, unique textiles and artefacts

Returning to the way things used to be – made by hand and well-crafted over time – Sett & Beat’s conscious approach to weaving offers another way to view textiles

Bring together a designer interested in sustainable, local materials and a weaver who spent years in the landscaping industry and you get a conscious textile studio doing things differently.



At Cape Town’s Sett & Beat, you’ll find looms weaving air plants into hanging tapestries, turmeric- or onion-skin-dyed yarns bringing colour to cushions and throws, and one-of-a-kind textile artworks made from silk, mohair and cotton...