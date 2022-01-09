Design Talk
Prints charming: how textile designer is flying Africa's flag high in Oz
As the founder of Melbourne-based, African lifestyle brand ULO Australia, Dinzi Amobi has turned the wax prints of her Nigerian childhood into success
09 January 2022 - 00:00
Like all great ideas, it started with a party — in the under-furnished Sydney apartment of Dinzi Amobi. “My husband Nic and I had just moved to Australia from London, and we were hosting a dinner party with friends for the first time,” recalls Dinzi, who is the founder and creative director of textile label ULO Australia.
“In an effort to disguise our unattractive second-hand table, I dressed it up with a set of placemats and napkins that I made using a wax print that I had brought with me from London. Our friends were so curious and excited by the fabric that we spent the night talking about Nigeria, my culture and background. That’s when I realised I had the ability to bring joy to others through African textile and creative design.” ..
