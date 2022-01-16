5 Minutes with...

Cape-based crochet artist Peta Becker on her quirky and intricate creations

Becker is the creative force behind Projekt, a design studio and training initiative where highly skilled craftswomen bring her crochet sculptures to life

Your incredible creations put a whole new spin on crochet — where did it all start?



My background is in fine art and design. When I returned to SA in 1995 after living and working in design in London for 18 years, I worked with my close friend Hillary Rhode (a well-known knitwear designer, living in Scotland) in the second incarnation of a crochet project called Spider Africa. This was around 2003...