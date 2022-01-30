Gardening Know How

Jumpstart January: How to grow your own detox pharmacy

Jane Griffiths offers some tips for cleansing our bodies, fresh for the New Year

Pounded into pastes, chewed, brewed, added to food and drink, and made into oils, gargles, lotions and potions, herbs have been used by humans for more than 60,000 years. The following herbs are ideal for helping to refresh our bodies after the excesses of the festive season.



RED CLOVER (LEAVES AND FLOWERS)..