IN PICS | Double vision: semi-detached homes become one architectural marvel
Friends, neighbours and architects Stephen Hitchcock and David Long’s Cape Town semis are a fresh and inspiring take on contemporary domestic design
27 February 2022 - 00:00
“Design decisions improve as a result of constraints,” says architect Stephen Hitchcock, as we sit chatting at his dining table with his neighbour, co-designer, practice partner and friend David Long.
The duo have certainly earned the right to say so with this project — a pair of semi-detached houses they share with their partners and, between them, three small children. Situated in the central Cape Town suburb of Vredehoek, on the slopes of Table Mountain, this eye-catching pair of homes is a super-smart model for 21st-century densification in domestic design...
