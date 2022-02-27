IN PICS | Double vision: semi-detached homes become one architectural marvel

Friends, neighbours and architects Stephen Hitchcock and David Long’s Cape Town semis are a fresh and inspiring take on contemporary domestic design

“Design decisions improve as a result of constraints,” says architect Stephen Hitchcock, as we sit chatting at his dining table with his neighbour, co-designer, practice partner and friend David Long.



The duo have certainly earned the right to say so with this project — a pair of semi-detached houses they share with their partners and, between them, three small children. Situated in the central Cape Town suburb of Vredehoek, on the slopes of Table Mountain, this eye-catching pair of homes is a super-smart model for 21st-century densification in domestic design...