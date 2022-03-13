Clean up your act: hacks to help you declutter your home and life
Feel like you’re drowning in your belongings? Self-confessed clutterer Clair Weaver finds out how you can come up for air
13 March 2022 - 00:00
Unruly stacks of papers, magazines, bills and letters lying on desks. Wardrobes and drawers crammed with clothes. Linen cupboards groaning with superfluous towels and sheets. Kitchen cupboards filled with mismatching crockery, unused gadgets and containers with missing lids. Old children’ toys, unwanted gifts and redundant electronic items stuffed into storage areas. Out-of-date medicines languishing at the back of bathroom cabinets...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.