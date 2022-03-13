Clean up your act: hacks to help you declutter your home and life

Feel like you’re drowning in your belongings? Self-confessed clutterer Clair Weaver finds out how you can come up for air

Unruly stacks of papers, magazines, bills and letters lying on desks. Wardrobes and drawers crammed with clothes. Linen cupboards groaning with superfluous towels and sheets. Kitchen cupboards filled with mismatching crockery, unused gadgets and containers with missing lids. Old children’ toys, unwanted gifts and redundant electronic items stuffed into storage areas. Out-of-date medicines languishing at the back of bathroom cabinets...