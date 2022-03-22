Queen expands merch collection with ‘natural’ dishwashing liquid

A royal wash for your dishes anyone?

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth continues adding to her growing collection of merchandise for sale under her name, this time launching her own dishwashing liquid.

The latest product, The Natural Dish Wash, is a collaboration with Norfolk Natural Living “using the finest botanical ingredients”.

The dishwashing liquid was inspired by the queen’s love for washing dishes, according to Daily Mail, and is available for sale at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The site said the product, only available in the UK at this stage, retails for an eye-watering £14.99 ( about R295).

In 2020 the same estate launched a gin made with ingredients grown at the queen’s country home. Sandringham Gin came after Buckingham Palace launched its own tipple, also made with ingredients handpicked from the queen’s garden.

TimesLIVE