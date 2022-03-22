×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Home & Gardening

Queen expands merch collection with ‘natural’ dishwashing liquid

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
22 March 2022 - 14:37
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth loves to wash dishes? File photo.
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth loves to wash dishes? File photo.
Image: Max Mumby/Getty Images

A royal wash for your dishes anyone?

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth continues adding to her growing collection of merchandise for sale under her name, this time launching her own dishwashing liquid.

The latest product, The Natural Dish Wash, is a collaboration with Norfolk Natural Living “using the finest botanical ingredients”.

The dishwashing liquid was inspired by the queen’s love for washing dishes, according to Daily Mail, and is available for sale at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk. 

The site said the product, only available in the UK at this stage, retails for an eye-watering £14.99 ( about R295).

In 2020 the same estate launched a gin made with ingredients grown at the queen’s country home. Sandringham Gin came after Buckingham Palace launched its own tipple, also made with ingredients handpicked from the queen’s garden.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

British royal couple starts Caribbean tour amid colonial reckoning

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrive in Belize on Saturday for a weeklong Caribbean tour that sparked controversy before it even began ...
News
2 days ago

Queen cancels virtual meeting as mild Covid-19 symptoms persist

Queen Elizabeth will miss a planned virtual engagement on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Cor blimey! It seems the queen will be forking out millions for her wayward son

A look at Andrew’s finances reveals it’s unlikely he’ll be able to come up with the £12m Giuffre settlement. So who will?
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Meet the renovator who’s making flipping millions Home & Gardening
  2. Could this be an ‘easy way to bake sourdough bread at home’? Food
  3. 'Chocolate Log' is back — but is the new version as tasty as the original? Food
  4. ‘He was such a good grandpa’: Ndaba Mandela on growing up with Madiba Lifestyle
  5. Discover Pretoria's pretty, gritty splendour on a city walking tour Travel

Latest Videos

Chester Missing and Conrad Koch reflect on Cele, Zuma, vaccines and “lots of ...
DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...