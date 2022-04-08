Décor news
Here's a look at nine openings, launches and releases
A cool collection of the latest openings, launches and releases across the design and lifestyle sector.
We’ve scoured all corners of the lifestyle landscape for the latest in design, décor and homeware news.
To our delight, much of what we found is a celebration of our continent, its craft culture and natural riches, with products and projects not only made in South Africa but created in honour of it too.
1. MARVEL AT ARDMORE
Famously collectible and inextricably linked to the continent and its natural wonders, Ardmore is now a global lifestyle brand that represents nostalgic African luxe.
The most recent addition to its ever-growing range of whimsical textiles, ceramics and wallpapers is the long awaited Jabula Collection.
These elaborate urns, vessels and vases take their cue from the Jabula Wallpaper Collection, in collaboration with Cole & Son Wallpapers.
Teeming with bushveld life and entwined with symbolism in Ardmore’s signature naïve, bold and colourful style, the collection of nearly 200 ceramic works has been 10 years in the making.
See: ardmore-design.com
2. TAKE A SEAT
Celebrated for weaving African cultural narratives into its furniture and homeware collections, The Urbanative has just dropped a new seat in its line of bold, Afrocentric pieces, in a collab with cool-kid textile designers Something Good Studio.
Lean in form but with sensuous curves, the Nasara chair’s woven-cotton sling features an abstract graphic inspired by the fan shaped hairstyle of Queen Nasara,who lived in Central Africa in the early 1900s.
See: theurbanative.com
3. ENTER DECOREX, REIMAGINED
While Decorex has been a major part of South Africa’s design world for as long as we can remember, it’s been begging for a shot of innovation for some time. And that time is now. With a hot new team of creatives such as stylist Bielle Bellingham and Decorex International show director Michael A cool collection of the latest openings, launches and releases across the design and lifestyle sector Leslie at the helm, Decorex and 100% Design South Africa are returning this year with a sonic bang and a heap of cunning changes. We’re talking a bold move into the Sandton CBD, a diverse new online marketplace and not-to be missed summits in Cape Town and Joburg.
Diarise 16-19 June in Cape Town and 28-31 July in Joburg.
See: decorex.co.za
4. SHOP SAFARI LUXE
An extension of one of South Africa’s top lodge interior designers, Piper Storey studio is the 2.0 version of Meg Ralph’s brand evolution. Her expansion into retail furniture and homeware is backed by years of creating understated, hand-crafted pieces for lodges such as Lion Sands and Ivory Lodge — pieces that you and I can now buy (and customise).
Think elevated natural materials, precise detailing and honest design with products fuelled by Ralph’s love of both interiors and fashion.
See: megralphspaces.co.za
5. POP IN @ TONIC
After closing its doors in Kramerville, Tonic, the go-to interior and design studio for hand-crafted furniture pieces that promise to become prized heirlooms, has just reopened in Hyde Park.
Though smaller, the new pop-up is a must-see for its sophisticated interior and sharp styling, carrying the brand’s signature look and feel of understated luxury. Snap up pieces such as the new Cape chair or the Cigarette tables before the pop-up closes in April.
See: tonicdesign.co.za
6. TRY PETITE PARFUMS
Hands down one of our top local perfumery brands for plant based, evocative and bespoke scents, Fettle & Frisson recently launched its Discovery Service. For those who like to fully explore scents before settling on a favourite, the pack consists of five 5ml petite parfums — all of founders Coen Meintjes and Megan Bisschoff’s inimitable epicene distillations — as well as a R490-off voucher for your final selection.
Viola Verte, fo rexample, has a green accord of salted cucumber, wet moss and petaled tea… unique doesn’t even begin to describe it.
See: fettleandfrisson.com
7. ACCESS THE ARCHIVE
The renowned image library of Drum Magazine is now available at Shop BAHA, 44 Stanley. Bailey’s African History Archive is home to such significant photographic collections as the Sophiatown, Sharpeville and Nelson Mandela archives.
Charting some of the country’s most historic moves, these irreplaceable images are now gracing an array of prints and fun printed items such as notebooks and T-shirts. And you can browse the online archive.
See: baha.co.za
8. PAGE THROUGH 35 YEARS OF SAOT
A South African front-runner in modern architecture and a firm with projects in the world’s most spectacular locations, SAOTA has just released its first monograph. Aptly named Light Space Life: Houses by SAOTA, the book chronicles 35 years of award-winning residential design with 23 stellar houses across the globe, from the Hollywood Hills to Signal Hill.
9. DISCOVER ICONS
We followed with interest as architect and artist Shaun Gaylard embarked on a journey to draw 365 architectural icons across the country, one for every day of the year. Gaylard has just released the product of his labours —the book RSA365: 365 Drawings of South African Architecture — along with limited-edition prints of the buildings, which vary from downtown Joburg’s Corner House to the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durbs.
Serving as an archive of the history of our country and its built landscape, the prints will be on exhibition at the SpierArts Trust in Cape Town until 14 April.
See: blankinkdesign.com
• This article was originally published in The Edit Living, an upmarket décor magazine sent to select Sunday Times print subscribers. Click here to subscribe.
• Click here to find out how to sign up for a free monthly e-mail newsletter from The Edit team.