Here's a look at nine openings, launches and releases

1. MARVEL AT ARDMORE

Famously collectible and inextricably linked to the continent and its natural wonders, Ardmore is now a global lifestyle brand that represents nostalgic African luxe.

The most recent addition to its ever-growing range of whimsical textiles, ceramics and wallpapers is the long awaited Jabula Collection.

These elaborate urns, vessels and vases take their cue from the Jabula Wallpaper Collection, in collaboration with Cole & Son Wallpapers.

Teeming with bushveld life and entwined with symbolism in Ardmore’s signature naïve, bold and colourful style, the collection of nearly 200 ceramic works has been 10 years in the making.

See: ardmore-design.com