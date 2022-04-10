Elevate your Easter table with a 'back to nature' decor theme

Reference the holiday's earthy roots with rustic settings that speak to nature’s abundance alongside whimsical displays of plants and quirky curiosities

The significance of Easter means something different to each of us, but its universal themes of renewal, fertility, nature and the continuity of life remain a time-honoured cause to celebrate with family and friends (and of course, eat copious amounts of chocolate). The festival also ignites creativity: a beautifully set table, handmade crafts and conversation-starting displays bring a fresh, seasonal charm to one’s home. While bunnies and eggs – the ancient customary symbols of Easter – will always have a place on the decorating checklist, the mood has turned from pastels and bunting to a more authentic, serene aesthetic inspired by natural curiosities, desaturated colours, personalised vignettes and the spirit of hunting and gathering...