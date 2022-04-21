A seat of power for the people: Vote in the Constitution Hill Trust’s design contest
The Constitutional Court has 11 chairs for its 11 judges. If we added a 12th chair, a symbolic seat for the people of SA, what should it look like? Cast your vote now
Over the course of SA history, we have witnessed that a mobilised citizenry is the source of the most potent kind of power, the people’s power. The president has his seat in Pretoria and parliament its seat in Cape Town, but where is the seat of power for the people?
The Constitutional Court has 11 chairs for its 11 judges. The Constitution Hill Trust called on the people to submit creative designs for a 12th chair — a seat for the people, custodians of the constitution — and they delivered.
Out of 90 submissions, the judges selected the top six designs. And now it’s up to you, the people, to help these judges choose which of these designs should be brought to life as a symbolic 12th chair for the Constitutional Court. A chair for all SA’s people, regardless of race, class, gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity.
The winning design will be manufactured, and the resulting chair will be put on display at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg as a visual representation of the people’s power.
In due time, perhaps this chair will travel our country — and even the world — as reminder that the people of SA’s power doesn’t start or end at the doors of the Constitutional Court. It spans the breadth of Mzansi and finds expression beyond the legal realm. It is in our homes, streets, communities, religious halls, sporting fields, workplaces and every crevice of society.
Click here to cast your vote for your favourite chair design.
Voting closes on May 31 2022.
This article was paid for by the Constitution Hill Trust.