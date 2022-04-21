A seat of power for the people: Vote in the Constitution Hill Trust’s design contest

Over the course of SA history, we have witnessed that a mobilised citizenry is the source of the most potent kind of power, the people’s power. The president has his seat in Pretoria and parliament its seat in Cape Town, but where is the seat of power for the people?

The Constitutional Court has 11 chairs for its 11 judges. The Constitution Hill Trust called on the people to submit creative designs for a 12th chair — a seat for the people, custodians of the constitution — and they delivered.

Out of 90 submissions, the judges selected the top six designs. And now it’s up to you, the people, to help these judges choose which of these designs should be brought to life as a symbolic 12th chair for the Constitutional Court. A chair for all SA’s people, regardless of race, class, gender, sexual orientation or ethnicity.