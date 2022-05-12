Five décor trends spotted during Paris Design Week
Our décor editor recently had the opportunity to visit this year's first edition of Maison&Objet during Paris design week and came back to report on a few exciting trends she spotted during her time there.
1. BEIGE REINVENTION
After spotting an array of plush and curvaceous upholstered furniture in richly textured, pale hues around every corner during Paris Design Week, we've decided bouclé is back. However, calling it cream, beige or even ecru doesn’t quite live up to the modern equivalent.
We decided to ask our French friends what they call this popular tone and they enlightened us with blanc cassé, which translates as “broken white”. Somehow we felt it to be a far more accurate and appealing description, but whatever you want to call this pale and calm neutral, it’s big and it’s back and better than ever.
Plus it works beautifully with nearly any palette and instils a sense of style and sophistication when used correctly.
2. SWEATING IN STYLE
Luxurious finishes have become almost essential in contemporary design and décor in recent years, but a pleasant and welcome surprise would have to be bespoke home gym equipment.
The Kenkō team’s minimalist and natural interpretation of existing fitness apparatus launched in 2016 recently added new editions such as kettlebells, yoga equipment and display units to its collection.
Kenkō's use of high-quality natural materials such as wood and cork serve as the basis for the geometric shapes offering superior functionality that blends perfectly into any living area with their sculptural characteristics.
Pent., another luxury fitness equipment brand spotted at Maison&Objet, uses materials such as chrome and wood and offers a larger variety of more serious apparatus.
3. RECYCLING GETS SEXY
In recent years designers across the globe were forced to experiment with recycled materials and, though some succeeded in creating beautiful contemporary pieces, it’s safe to say those have been few and far between — until recently.
Now no longer an idea to play around with but an urgent and essential necessity in the current climate, it seems to have forced many designers and manufacturers to create and invent materials that are more sophisticated yet durable, and less cheap looking.
Some of our favourite pieces spotted at the fair by designers ecoBirdy and Noma proved that their recycled materials deserve a spot in the world of luxury design.
4. FURNITURE GOES SCULPTURAL
We'd all agree that furniture needs to be functional and comfortable, but who would’ve thought that sculptural cultural would be an essential element to be added to the list of what inspires us to create an interior.
Sharp, masculine, mid-century modern lines are being replaced with softer, curvier, more feminine silhouettes, which is evident in the use of paler colour palettes and plusher textures.
Designers and consumers are looking for more comfort and calm, but also more striking shapes to create interest and add more character to a space.
This trend that started a year or so ago has gained momentum and there are now more designers who have embraced this movement in their own way. Some of our favourite designs at the fair include Kristina Dam, Maison Dada, 101 Copenhagen.
5. SETTING THE SCENE
During confinement we were forced to slow down and in time learnt to embrace and celebrate the simple things, such as entertaining more at home.
This notion inspired a few Parisian friends to bring back the joy of lavish table settings and they inspired each other by sharing their masterpieces on Instagram.
This creative movement led to the launch of Waww La Table, when friends Arabelle Reille and Péri Cochin decided to embrace this passion by collaborating with designers such as India Mahdavi, Nada Debs and Olivier Gagnère to create glassware, table linen, crockery and more.
Their vintage table settings have been the talk of the town and have sparked inspiration among the design crowd. Other brands such as Serax, Fferrone and Broste Copenhagen also launched new beautiful tableware.