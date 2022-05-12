Five décor trends spotted during Paris Design Week

1. BEIGE REINVENTION

After spotting an array of plush and curvaceous upholstered furniture in richly textured, pale hues around every corner during Paris Design Week, we've decided bouclé is back. However, calling it cream, beige or even ecru doesn’t quite live up to the modern equivalent.

We decided to ask our French friends what they call this popular tone and they enlightened us with blanc cassé, which translates as “broken white”. Somehow we felt it to be a far more accurate and appealing description, but whatever you want to call this pale and calm neutral, it’s big and it’s back and better than ever.

Plus it works beautifully with nearly any palette and instils a sense of style and sophistication when used correctly.