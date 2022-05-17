What new curator will bring to this year's Decorex Africa

Architect Theo Bothma has been appointed the new architectural curator for the Cape Town and Johannesburg Decorex Africa shows. Bothma is joining the creative director, Bielle Bellingham, who is helming the content of the show.

Bothma says that “the future of the built environment is driven by collaboration. The connection between the built environment and technology will see an increase in more self-sufficient and sustainable designs. The influence of automated and digital architecture and design will change the way in which design is experienced”.

Decorex Africa has positioned itself as the authority for the décor, interior design and lifestyle industries. As one of the longest-standing design exhibition platforms in Africa, world-class exhibitions, trends and highlights are brought to visitors, in a not-to-be-missed experience.