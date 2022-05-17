Design
What new curator will bring to this year's Decorex Africa
Theo Bothma says 'the future of the built environment is driven by collaboration'
Architect Theo Bothma has been appointed the new architectural curator for the Cape Town and Johannesburg Decorex Africa shows. Bothma is joining the creative director, Bielle Bellingham, who is helming the content of the show.
Bothma says that “the future of the built environment is driven by collaboration. The connection between the built environment and technology will see an increase in more self-sufficient and sustainable designs. The influence of automated and digital architecture and design will change the way in which design is experienced”.
Decorex Africa has positioned itself as the authority for the décor, interior design and lifestyle industries. As one of the longest-standing design exhibition platforms in Africa, world-class exhibitions, trends and highlights are brought to visitors, in a not-to-be-missed experience.
Bothma is an active architect and interior designer, founding Theo Bothma Architects and Design (TBAD) in 2017. Based in Johannesburg, TBAD has captured the ethos of luxury design on a local and global scale. His pillars of personalised luxury and bespoke design guide his practice.
The organisers, RX Africa, have envisaged an industry-changing innovative next-step of Decorex. Carol Weaving, RX Africa’s MD says “the business will invest significantly in its virtual infrastructure, evolving into a truly hybrid offering encompassing world-class online marketplace, editorial platforms and media services that serve the growth of the African design and décor industry and drive client growth 365 days a year”.
“Creating design for a new world means creating an environment that feels as fresh as it is familiar, including certainty alongside surprise. These principles will guide Decorex Africa’s design towards a place where inclusion, sustainability and excitement coexist symbiotically,” says Bellingham on her curation of the Johannesburg and Cape Town showcases.
Learn more about the building industry’s trendsetters and innovators, and a world of collaboration at the upcoming Decorex Africa shows. In Cape Town, the show will take place from June 16-19 at the CTICC, and from July 28-31 at the Sandton Convention Centre.
For more information, visit decorex.co.za and tbad.co.za/
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.
