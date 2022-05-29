Gardening
Tips for growing your own citrus trees in small spaces
Growing your own immune-boosting citrus fruit is easier than you think, even if you only have a small courtyard
29 May 2022 - 00:00
Hardy, evergreen and healthy, citrus trees are ideal for small city gardens. Self-fertile (you only need one), they can be grown in containers or pruned to suit any space. Though they prefer temperate climates, many varieties survive mild frosts if protected when young...
