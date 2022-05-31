×

SHOPPING | Brighten up your home this winter with these new décor buys

We share five new and noteworthy product launches and shopping news bits to take away the winter blues

31 May 2022 - 12:00 By Leana Schoeman
Manhattan Slipcover Slouch couch in Milly Cement custom-made by Coricraft.
Image: Supplied

1. CUSTOMISED COMFORT 

In recent years Coricraft has managed to establish itself as one of the leading retailers when it comes to couches of any kind. The best part is that they have improved the often painful couch-buying experience by offering a service that allows you to choose from a whopping 30 couch styles and more than fifty fabrics and genuine leathers, giving you endless possibilities to help customise your own unique couch — plus the entire process can be done online in three easy steps from the comfort of your (old) couch.

They also pride themselves on being proudly South African, with all their couches hand-made by a local team of skilled craftsmen. Visit coricraft.co.za to find out more.

The Athens Stool created by Léonard Kadid for Lemon.
Image: Supplied

2. SEAT CRUSH

SA brand Lemon continues to impress us with world-class designs and has succeeded yet again with its recent collaboration. The Athens Stool created by French product designer and architect Léonard Kadid is a beautifully crafted humble little stool, with sleek faceted lines giving it a sculptural look and feel.

Inspired by classical Greek architecture, the stool's unique shape is created with three simple folds of the same angle joint together with a groove joint in solid golden Iroko hardwood.

The angles of the stool are skilfully calculated to ensure comfort and durability and aligns perfectly with Lemon's design philosophy — “simplicity over excess detail, and timeless lines above all else”.

To view the collection visit lemoncollection.co.za

3. FRAGRANCES OF AFRICA

Fragrance continues to be such an integral part of home life as it has the powerful ability to uplift and calm us whenever the need strikes.

Local brand Cape Island's latest Heritage Collection was inspired by the desire to share Africa's deep and meaningful story with the world and each of the four fragrances features a unique pattern that embodies a unique cultural identity.

The four fragrances in this collection, namely African Denim, Painted Tradition, Maluti Spiral and Unity Basket, are carefully curated compositions of scent, colour and narrative that give artistic expression to the African landscape.

Visit capeisland.co.za to start your fragrance journey.

The Unity Basket range from the Heritage Collection by Cape Island combines Spicy Patchouli with earthy green apple, musk and amber.
Image: Supplied
Anatomy Design outdoor furniture collection for Woolworths.
Image: Supplied

4. BRAND NEW DESIGNS AT WOOLIES

We're excited to announce that Woolworths recently launched three new exciting homeware collections. They've collaborated with the local design duo Anatomy Design to create a small collection of outdoor furniture pieces consisting of an outdoor armchair, a side table and plant stand in neutral hues which are sure to add timeless and understated sophistication to any outdoor space.

Another welcome addition is a collaboration with Vusani Ravele from home-grown brand Native Decor. This collection offers innovative and functional furniture pieces made from sustainable timber and embodies a minimalist style inspired by our unique SA aesthetic.

The third exciting release is FLEXA, a beautiful Danish children's furniture collection that combines design and craftsmanship in a unique way typical of Nordic design. With sleep, play and study being their main focus, their innovative collection is not only made of long-lasting materials but is also skilfully configured to grow with your child's needs as they grow and evolve. woolworths.co.za

A variety of solid woodbent dining chairs handcrafted by Woodbender.
Image: Supplied

5. WOODBENDER GOES ONLINE

Local furniture brand Woodbender has become synonymous with quality seating solutions over the last 34 years and has established itself as a leader in quality handcrafted solid bentwood furniture in the market.

As this local company continues to evolve, the launch of its online store is a welcome addition to the world of furniture, offering a diverse selection of seating options which are a lot of fun.

Their collection gives you the freedom to create your own unique style, with four different timber finishes to choose from in four upholstery options, plus all local deliveries are free.

To start shopping right away visit woodbender.co.za

