Design Talk

SA-based artists set for Sweden to help interpret weaving in different ways

Designer and entrepreneur Nkuli Mlangeni-Berg from The Ninevites is facilitating a residency for young SA talent with Sweden’s Gamleby Photo Grant

“The interior design space needs a little more diversity,” Nkuli Mlangeni-Berg, the entrepreneur behind design studio The Ninevites tells me over the phone, speaking from Sweden, where she is based. It’s a concern one often hears, across SA’s creative industries, but it’s not often that tangible solutions are given. That said, for Mlangeni-Berg, collaboration is key...