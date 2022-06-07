Soul spaces: 10 of the most inviting interiors

6. ALL WHITE NOW

An all-white colour palette brings a timeless sense of serenity to any space — and in this case, where the textures are soft, worn cotton and sheer linen, the effect is instantly soothing and settling, the perfect combination for a quiet reading room.

• Natural fibres in the rugs underfoot, on the sofa cushions and the soft woven blanket break up the all-white scene and bring tactile pleasure to this living room scene.

• Here, the crisp white tone brings a fresh and uncomplicated flavour to the interior. For a sun-splashed space, a cooler white works best while a warmer shade is best for rooms that don’t see as much light.

• A splash of colour (here, in the form of a Heath Nash wirework) breaks up the blank canvas and brings in a quirky focal point to the space.

• Here, the pared down palette is reflected in a trio of stools painted white but their interesting shapes ensure the monochrome scene is anything but monotonous.

Notes: Before committing to a paint or fabric colour in white, you’ll need to be certain that they work together and that they work in the space. Fabrics that are white on a roll can take on a yellow tone once held up to the light and too-white paints can take on a blue hue with direct light on them.

Use no less than 1m of fabric when sampling and paint at least three tones on a wall to check its reaction to light through the day — some walls may even benefit from a different tone than others.