Five reasons to follow the rise of Giorgio Tatsakis

The young interior designer elevating Joburg’s restaurant scene is not to be underestimated. Here’s why...

Most know him as the Ethos restaurant designer, but Atelier Giorgio’s Giorgio Tatsakis is quickly building a portfolio of design-forward restaurants and bars that elevate the experience of eating out. His spaces channel a sense of laid-back sophistication that’s high on tactility and low on visual noise...