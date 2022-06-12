Five reasons to follow the rise of Giorgio Tatsakis
The young interior designer elevating Joburg’s restaurant scene is not to be underestimated. Here’s why...
12 June 2022 - 00:00
Most know him as the Ethos restaurant designer, but Atelier Giorgio’s Giorgio Tatsakis is quickly building a portfolio of design-forward restaurants and bars that elevate the experience of eating out. His spaces channel a sense of laid-back sophistication that’s high on tactility and low on visual noise...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.