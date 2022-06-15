Décor and Design
Cape Town celebrates local design as Decorex kicks off
New products, launches and exhibitions to knock your socks off
There has been quite a bit of buzz around this year’s event as Decorex takes a much needed fresh approach to the country’s most prestigious and long-standing décor and design show.
This year the event takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from June 16 to 19, and offers an extensive line-up of exciting launches that include new furniture brands and product releases, collaborations and local design initiatives.
Here are a few things you can look forward to seeing when you get your design fix of the year.
NEW KIDS (AND THINGS) ON THE BLOCK
Hoop, a Cape Town based design studio, will launchi their brand and first collection at this year’s show.
Their collection consists of solid wood flat pack furniture pieces that promise to take the pain out of assembling while offering state of the art furniture for all.
Award-winning design trio Studio Lloyd will launch their new Sayari Collection featuring a sleek daybed we all have our eyes on.
Other exciting new releases are Cape Town-based design studio Bofred’s new Villa Collection, described as “a quiet call to adventure — a reminder that a great big world awaits, and that it is filled with boundless beauty”, and Yaniv Chen from Master Studio’s Conservatory Collections that promise to create a nostalgic connection by skilfully combining the past and present through design and interiors.
‘MUST SEE’ EXHIBITIONS AND MORE
Next 22, a curated hub, will showcase 28 export local brands presented by the Craft and Design Institute. The collection includes the best craft and design the country has to offer, from established brands to newcomers, and will consist of existing product lines and new products that will include work by master weaver Angeline Masuku and Woza Moya.
This year celebrates women in architecture with the Herperspective project presenting an exhibition of the positive impact women have had on the built environment with their main focus on the Global South.
Clout SA celebrates young local design talent with a retrospective exhibition that will showcase eight years of design created by Hot Young Designers in association with Nando’s, plus it will be timed with Youth Day.
Another new and exciting exhibition to look out for is 100% Chair, curated by Bielle Bellingham, who pushed designers to create new products specifically for this exhibition.
Leading local designers such as Haldane Martin, Pedersen & Lennard, Houtlander, Bofred and more will take part in this exhibition that is sure to stand out at this year’s event.
• Decorex Cape Town will be held from June 16 to 19 at the CTICC and Decorex Joburg from July 28 to 31 at the Sandton Convention Centre. For more information visit decorex.co.za
