Cape Town celebrates local design as Decorex kicks off

There has been quite a bit of buzz around this year’s event as Decorex takes a much needed fresh approach to the country’s most prestigious and long-standing décor and design show.

This year the event takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from June 16 to 19, and offers an extensive line-up of exciting launches that include new furniture brands and product releases, collaborations and local design initiatives.

Here are a few things you can look forward to seeing when you get your design fix of the year.