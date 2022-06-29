Better together: SA’s leading design expos join forces for ‘exciting new venture’

We’re excited to confirm that leading local design authorities Design Joburg, Decorex and 100% Design have announced they will join forces next year for an “exciting venture that will ensure an amplified experience is created for the design and decor community as well as the public”.

This fundamental shift will allow each exhibitor to share and combine their network and resources to create a more substantial experience for visitors and exhibitors, while maintaining their individual offerings that will propel the local design community into a brighter future.

This ground-breaking initiative will be headed by Sandra Barrow, event director for Media 10, as portfolio director at RX Africa and joined by an experienced management team comprising Sian Cullingworth, Bielle Bellingham and Margie Peters.