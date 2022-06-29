Design News
Better together: SA’s leading design expos join forces for ‘exciting new venture’
‘Expect the host city to be taken over from a design, decor and architecture perspective’
We’re excited to confirm that leading local design authorities Design Joburg, Decorex and 100% Design have announced they will join forces next year for an “exciting venture that will ensure an amplified experience is created for the design and decor community as well as the public”.
This fundamental shift will allow each exhibitor to share and combine their network and resources to create a more substantial experience for visitors and exhibitors, while maintaining their individual offerings that will propel the local design community into a brighter future.
This ground-breaking initiative will be headed by Sandra Barrow, event director for Media 10, as portfolio director at RX Africa and joined by an experienced management team comprising Sian Cullingworth, Bielle Bellingham and Margie Peters.
Organisers said the new venture between the trio “will be so much more than an expo”.
“"Expect the host city to be taken over from a design, decor and architecture perspective. There will be fringe events, tours, riveting talks programmes, and the much-anticipated summit that has gained momentum since its launch at Decorex Cape Town this year.
“There will also be a week focused on emerging designers and the incredible talent this country has to offer.”
Organisers remained mum about what the venture will be called, saying the “news is only being shared with the design, decor and architecture community” for now.
“Strategic planning is already beginning for 2023 and more details will follow that will be a game-changer in this field.”
Decorex Africa has been at the forefront of local décor and design trends for nearly three decades, while 100% Design joined later. The most recent launch would be Design Joburg in 2017 and the prospect of them combining forces will ensure unity and growth in the local design industry that is seen as a bold move in the right direction and within the global design industry.
