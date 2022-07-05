×

Home & Gardening

Elevate your home décor with these six exquisite pieces of art

05 July 2022 - 10:40 By Yamkela Mdaka
Villeroy and Boch Iconic La Boule.
Villeroy and Boch Iconic La Boule.
Image: Supplied

There’s something awe-inspiring about the ability to transform a lump of clay into an intricate and exciting piece of art. 

While the word “ceramic” doesn’t immediately conjure up thoughts and images of the most beautiful objects, this is a material and texture that's essential as far as your home’s décor is concerned.

We’ve compiled a list of six small and unassuming pieces that will elevate and enhance your décor while, in most instances, also serving a purposeful function. 

Rialheim Ceramic Cow Skull
Rialheim Ceramic Cow Skull
Image: Supplied

1. RIALHEIM CERAMIC COW SKULL

Rialheim is a ceramic studio based in Robertson, and they produce handcrafted heritage homeware.

Their ceramic cow skull is one of their most loved and oldest products. While it doesn’t have a specific function, it’s a definite head turner.

Whether it’s placed above a fireplace, as part of another set of art features on a wall in the living room or simply in the entrance hall of the house, it’s the perfect addition to liven up any space.

Price: R1,599

2. VORSTER & BRAYE CONE SALAD BOWL

Handmade by Cape Town ceramicist Colin Braye and his team for the Ethos Store, this Vorster & Braye Cone Salad Bowl will make every salad feel like an experience. The unglazed exterior contrasts with the amber glazed inside; it’s not only a great bowl, but also an aesthetically glorious piece of art.

Price: R1,299

Vorster & Braye Cone Salad Bowl.
Vorster & Braye Cone Salad Bowl.
Image: Supplied
Vorster & Braye Cone Salad Bowl.
Vorster & Braye Cone Salad Bowl.
Image: Supplied

3. CERAMIC KING PROTEA 

Available at Knus the Ceramic King Protea is a handmade piece with 24k-gold detail, and it can be used as an imaginative way of bringing a bit of SA into your home. It’s about 7.5cm high and 16cm in diameter, so it’s small but it packs a powerful visual punch.

Price: R3,975

Ceramic King Protea.
Ceramic King Protea.
Image: Supplied

4. SHONGOLOLO VASES (SET OF 3) 

With varying heights and their raw aesthetic, Shongololo vases are the perfect focal point for any room and could add some interest to an outdoor area too.

Price: R2,350

Shongololo vases.
Shongololo vases.
Image: Supplied

5. FRENCHIE TABLE LIGHT

Another Rialheim piece, the Frenchie table light is a cute addition to any house and is guaranteed to start plenty of conversations. The piece was also inspired by a great story: “Stitch ran into our lives with his adorable face and twitching bum, and a rope in his mouth. Sometimes these small moments in life create amazing product ideas,” Rialheim says of the piece.

Price: R1,899

Frenchie Table Light.
Frenchie Table Light.
Image: Supplied
Frenchie Table Light.
Frenchie Table Light.
Image: Supplied

6. VILLEROY AND BOCH ICONIC LA BOULE 

There’s a timeless elegance that the Villeroy and Boch Iconic La Boule can bring to any surface where it’s set. Perhaps this has something to do with it having made its debut back in 1971? Nonetheless, it’s a functional piece created with smart design elements; you wouldn’t be able to tell that it’s a 7-piece table setting for two set up in a stackable centrepiece by just looking at it. Brilliant! 

Price: R6,699

Villeroy and Boch Iconic La Boule.
Villeroy and Boch Iconic La Boule.
Image: Supplied

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

