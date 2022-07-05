Elevate your home décor with these six exquisite pieces of art
There’s something awe-inspiring about the ability to transform a lump of clay into an intricate and exciting piece of art.
While the word “ceramic” doesn’t immediately conjure up thoughts and images of the most beautiful objects, this is a material and texture that's essential as far as your home’s décor is concerned.
We’ve compiled a list of six small and unassuming pieces that will elevate and enhance your décor while, in most instances, also serving a purposeful function.
1. RIALHEIM CERAMIC COW SKULL
Rialheim is a ceramic studio based in Robertson, and they produce handcrafted heritage homeware.
Their ceramic cow skull is one of their most loved and oldest products. While it doesn’t have a specific function, it’s a definite head turner.
Whether it’s placed above a fireplace, as part of another set of art features on a wall in the living room or simply in the entrance hall of the house, it’s the perfect addition to liven up any space.
Price: R1,599
2. VORSTER & BRAYE CONE SALAD BOWL
Handmade by Cape Town ceramicist Colin Braye and his team for the Ethos Store, this Vorster & Braye Cone Salad Bowl will make every salad feel like an experience. The unglazed exterior contrasts with the amber glazed inside; it’s not only a great bowl, but also an aesthetically glorious piece of art.
Price: R1,299
3. CERAMIC KING PROTEA
Available at Knus the Ceramic King Protea is a handmade piece with 24k-gold detail, and it can be used as an imaginative way of bringing a bit of SA into your home. It’s about 7.5cm high and 16cm in diameter, so it’s small but it packs a powerful visual punch.
Price: R3,975
4. SHONGOLOLO VASES (SET OF 3)
With varying heights and their raw aesthetic, Shongololo vases are the perfect focal point for any room and could add some interest to an outdoor area too.
Price: R2,350
5. FRENCHIE TABLE LIGHT
Another Rialheim piece, the Frenchie table light is a cute addition to any house and is guaranteed to start plenty of conversations. The piece was also inspired by a great story: “Stitch ran into our lives with his adorable face and twitching bum, and a rope in his mouth. Sometimes these small moments in life create amazing product ideas,” Rialheim says of the piece.
Price: R1,899
6. VILLEROY AND BOCH ICONIC LA BOULE
There’s a timeless elegance that the Villeroy and Boch Iconic La Boule can bring to any surface where it’s set. Perhaps this has something to do with it having made its debut back in 1971? Nonetheless, it’s a functional piece created with smart design elements; you wouldn’t be able to tell that it’s a 7-piece table setting for two set up in a stackable centrepiece by just looking at it. Brilliant!
Price: R6,699
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.
