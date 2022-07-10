Architecture

Telling their stories: a celebration of women in architecture

A pioneering architectural exhibition and evolving archive stand to right the narrative of women in the built space

“An endeavour to rewrite the narrow narrative of who constitutes an architect and level the playing field.” This is the ambitious mission of a small group of creatives behind Herperspective. In its essence, Herperspective is an incomplete timeline of women in architecture. Incomplete, to nod to the many women whose stories remain untold, and incomplete because the project continues to call for entries. ..