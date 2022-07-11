WATCH | New online video series takes you into the homes of extraordinary South Africans

In SA Home Owner’s first episode of this series, the astonishing Margaret Hirsch, co-founder and executive director of Hirsch’s Home Appliances Store, is featured.

Margaret takes us on a tour of her stylish, contemporary home, including her gadget-filled kitchen, a magnificent wardrobe and elegant dining room.

She also shares insights on how she and her husband created a business empire, what inspires her décor style, and tips for a long and happy marriage.

Watch the video below: