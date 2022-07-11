×

Home & Gardening

WATCH | New online video series takes you into the homes of extraordinary South Africans

'Welcome Home' interviews exceptional people and takes a peek inside their houses at the same time

11 July 2022 - 14:55

SA Home Owner magazine, published by Arena Holdings, has launched Welcome Home — a new online interview series, where SA Home Owner visits the homes of extraordinary South Africans.

Margaret Hirsch at her dining room table.
Margaret Hirsch at her dining room table.
Image: Supplied

In SA Home Owner’s first episode of this series, the astonishing Margaret Hirsch, co-founder and executive director of Hirsch’s Home Appliances Store, is featured.

Margaret takes us on a tour of her stylish, contemporary home, including her gadget-filled kitchen, a magnificent wardrobe and elegant dining room.

She also shares insights on how she and her husband created a business empire, what inspires her décor style, and tips for a long and happy marriage.

 

Watch the video below:

