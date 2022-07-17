All fired up: 10 of the best indoor fireplace ideas
There is nothing like cosying up to a warming fire in winter. We share some of the best fireplaces to create the ultimate snug nook
17 July 2022 - 00:00
Useful as focal points of interior design and as practical essentials for winter warmth, fireplaces and wood-burning stoves create a homely atmosphere in any space. There is also an ever-increasing range of designs to choose from. Here’s how to choose (and find) your favourite...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.