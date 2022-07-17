All fired up: 10 of the best indoor fireplace ideas

There is nothing like cosying up to a warming fire in winter. We share some of the best fireplaces to create the ultimate snug nook

Useful as focal points of interior design and as practical essentials for winter warmth, fireplaces and wood-burning stoves create a homely atmosphere in any space. There is also an ever-increasing range of designs to choose from. Here’s how to choose (and find) your favourite...