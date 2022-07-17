×

Home & Gardening

All fired up: 10 of the best indoor fireplace ideas

There is nothing like cosying up to a warming fire in winter. We share some of the best fireplaces to create the ultimate snug nook

17 July 2022 - 00:00 By ROBYN ALEXANDER/BUREAUX.CO.ZA

Useful as focal points of interior design and as practical essentials for winter warmth, fireplaces and wood-burning stoves create a homely atmosphere in any space. There is also an ever-increasing range of designs to choose from. Here’s how to choose (and find) your favourite...

