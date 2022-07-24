Design Talk
Colour therapy, retro revival: trends at Milan's Salon del Mobile
These are the most prominent décor and design trends and exciting product releases spotted at the Milan furniture fair, now in its 60th year
24 July 2022 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman
Salone del Mobile (https://www.salonemilano.it/it), the annual Milan-based furniture design fair, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary and after attending we can report that it is still one of the best and most comprehensive design events on the planet...
Design Talk
Colour therapy, retro revival: trends at Milan's Salon del Mobile
These are the most prominent décor and design trends and exciting product releases spotted at the Milan furniture fair, now in its 60th year
Salone del Mobile (https://www.salonemilano.it/it), the annual Milan-based furniture design fair, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary and after attending we can report that it is still one of the best and most comprehensive design events on the planet...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos