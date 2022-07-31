Growing up: How to create vertical structures in your veggie patch

Winter is a good time to make structural changes in the garden — such as installing tripods, trellises and other vertical supports

When I ran out of space in my garden for real-estate-hungry plants such as gem squash and butternut, I began experimenting with growing them up tripods and trellises. And it worked — they grew happily up their tall supports. Maximising the vertical space is one of the most successful methods of increasing yield from small gardens...