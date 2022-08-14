IN PICS | Calm refuge for a nomadic owner at this classy Berlin apartment

Modern design, characterful vintage finds, bespoke storage, intriguing artworks and a discerning colour palette make this 19th-century apartment home

When you spend as much time travelling as Remo Masala does, you become acutely conscious of the things that count: “a seasonal capsule wardrobe”, the “best Italian coffee my machine can make for the pre-dawn airport commute” and “a place to return to, somewhere to restore balance”. That place is a light-filled, open and functional 19th century apartment in a leafy Berlin neighbourhood where a rich cultural past vibrantly intersects with the cosmopolitan present...