×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Home & Gardening

Design Talk

Curves that count: Ashlee Lloyd on studio’s new outdoor furniture range

We talk to Cape Town-based designer Ashlee Lloyd about her Sayari outdoor furniture collection and her experience as a woman in the local design industry

21 August 2022 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman

Who is Studio Lloyd and how did it start?..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri on her first meal after winning, homecoming dish Food
  2. A scrumdown with Bok captain Siya Kolisi Lifestyle
  3. Leaked FBI report paints grim picture of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt spat Lifestyle
  4. Grammy winners Ladysmith Black Mambazo bring peace, love and harmony to US Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | African-themed ‘Lego’ set builds on striking Ndebele colours Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point