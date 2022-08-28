Electric dreams: 10 of the best bold and beautiful bedrooms

Your bedroom should be a sanctuary of calm, but who said it has to be boring? Here's some inspo to bring in more interest, colour and drama to your space

While we’re often told that bedroom design should be sleep-inducing, no-one wants a space that's just plain boring. Fortunately, as these fabulous interiors show, bedrooms can combine a divinely dreamy feel with an inspiring dollop of drama...