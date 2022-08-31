IN PICS | Now and Zen in this ‘modern, uncluttered’ Cape home

“Contemporary, modern, with a peaceful, uncluttered ambience inspired by Japanese homes.” This is how Yola Bergh sums up her “weekend” home, Fabaceae, set against the mountain in Cape Town's southern suburbs.
“I have been to Japan many times and aesthetically, their architectural simplicity and use of natural materials, without clutter, resonates with me,” she adds. “Few, beautiful things are used to enhance Japanese homes, and the emphasis on functionality also appeals to me.”
Fabaceae bears testimony to this in its every feature — from the master bedroom's Monterey Cypress timber (the original trees stood on the site), to superb Modernist pieces (an Eames chair; a Jasper Eales light fitting), and from the large granite boulders punctuating the indigenous garden to her choice of architect: Chilean-born Antonio Zaninovic with his design philosophy of “being guided by the landscape”.
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/bureaux.co.za
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
The Berghs senior spend their weeks at their Cederberg farm (they're large rooibos tea producers and, appropriately, Fabaceae takes its name from the tea's botanical family) while daughter Alexandra lives in Newlands full-time.
“From here we hike in the mountain, go to the sea to surfski and surf, can easily get to shows and restaurants, and entertaining our CT friends is easy,” says Yola of Fabaceae’s location.
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
“We love that the compact nature of the bedrooms allows for more rooms rather than bigger rooms to accommodate our large family — we have four children! And the open-plan living area allows us to see our children and their friends and cousins all together,” says Yola.
Several distinct but seamlessly-joined outdoor areas further expand the living space. There's a patio with mountain views that's perfect for parties, braais and early mornings; the garden and courtyard become part of the living area once the glass doors are opened; an upstairs deck with a gazebo and a pool provide more views and another social hub.
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Zaninovic describes the house as “modern, yet grounded” and “contextual”. “Light is the most important aspect of my work and the house is orientated in such way that every room gets light throughout the day,” he says. The other key feature is the courtyard — an integrating pivot with its mountain views, connection to all the rooms and incorporation of the natural environment. But equally striking are the tensions and harmonies at play in the house's building materials, which function as far more than just practical structural elements.
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
It's the perfect backdrop for carefully selected Modernist furniture, such as the 50s wooden bench from Denmark, the collectible 60s coffee table and the pair of Parker Knoll chairs, also from the 60s. These retro gems sit easily alongside contemporary pieces, such as the Phillemon Hlungwani artwork in the entrance hall, and the light-fitting above the dining table and the "Rawbots" on the SCAN wood-burning stove, both by Jasper Eales.
Olaf Hayek is one of Yola’s “all-time favourite artists” and his “African Beauty” hangs on the panelled feature wall. Another can be found in the master bedroom and a third adorns one of the downstairs bedrooms.
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Steel, glass, wood, concrete and corcoleum engage in a dialogue that brings in East and West, old and new, hard and soft, engineered and organic. “This is something that I try to achieve in my work, as a way of balancing nature and man made,” says Zaninovic. “That is why the rocks in the courtyard are so important, and the wild cushion of vegetation that helps balance the austerity of the architecture.”
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Image: Greg Cox, Lar Leslie/ bureaux.co.za
Strategically-placed timber features also create a warm counterpoint to the architectural austerity. A muranti-panelled feature wall lends a distinctly Japanese feel to the downstairs open-plan living, dining and kitchen space. This is continued upstairs in the Japanese and Chinese screens in bedroom and bathroom, while smoked kiaat window frames and decking soften what might otherwise be a severe frame, without detracting from the house's sleek lines.
Asked to economically capture Fabaceae’s essence in a phrase, “Hopefully, well-balanced,” says Zaninovic. It’s hard to imagine that anyone could disagree.
