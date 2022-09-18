IN PICS | Contemporary family kitchens in a wide variety of styles

It's often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home and this collection of contemporary family kitchens in a wide variety of styles proves just that

The kitchen is the hub of every contemporary home: it’s where everything from kids’ homework, to family conferences, to cooking for — and with — friends happens. Here are some inspiring and useful ideas to ensure the design of this most vital of spaces is everything you need...