IN PICS | Contemporary family kitchens in a wide variety of styles
It's often said that the kitchen is the heart of the home and this collection of contemporary family kitchens in a wide variety of styles proves just that
18 September 2022 - 00:00
The kitchen is the hub of every contemporary home: it’s where everything from kids’ homework, to family conferences, to cooking for — and with — friends happens. Here are some inspiring and useful ideas to ensure the design of this most vital of spaces is everything you need...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.