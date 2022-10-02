Hoop design: A family affair changing the face of flat-pack furniture

Who are you?

Hoop Design are South African furniture makers and kitchen builders on a mission to find new ways to design, make and sell quality products for the South African market. It consists of the three founders; Gina, Anthony and Patrick Whitaker, and our small team of furniture and cabinet makers in the Cape Town-based workshop.

We launched part of our furniture range first, and will soon be releasing more furniture and our kitchen/cabinetry products — watch this space. As an organisation we focus on integrating sustainability, fairness and transparency in the heart of all our operations. As a small, newly established company we realise there are limits to how well we can execute this but are doing what we can and building on this as we grow.

Where did it start?

It started with three siblings who worked their 9-5s but dreamt of their own ventures. We had our own rough ideas of what we’d like to do, among them were furniture design and modular kitchens, and to build a brand that cares for people and the planet. We grew up with our dad running a carpentry gig out of his workshop at home so we were exposed to woodwork from a young age. Our mom did all the finishing work which gave us an all-round look at how homes were made from start to finish.

Roll forward to 2020 where we were designing, making and installing kitchens for our own homes — no better way to make a good prototype than doing it for your own place. Eventually we hit the eject button on our corporate jobs and jumped into our own venture, Hoop.