How to prevent everyday tasks from becoming fire hazards

What may start as a small spark or flame can quickly spread in five minutes, engulfing your whole house in fire.

While some household fires have unexpected causes, the most common causes include electrical faults, cooking mishaps and using gas appliances.

Knowing what to do to prevent an ordinary task from turning into a fire hazard can make all the difference:

Cook with caution in the kitchen

Creating memories with family and friends as you share a home-cooked meal is one of life’s simple pleasures. The kitchen is often said to be the heart of the home, but it is also one of the most common areas for a fire to break out.

Follow these three tips for cooking with caution:

Stay in the kitchen and be alert while cooking. Keep all flammable items such as kitchen towels and flammable substances away from the stove top, oven and other heat sources. When cooking or baking, use a timer to remind you to check the food regularly.

Braai with care

As South Africans, we know that one of the best ways to create a delicious meal is to cook over the coals.

As the weather warms up, and braaiing becomes the order of the day, keep these safety tips in mind:

Make sure your braai stand is set up on a flat area, away from overhanging trees. Do not use highly flammable substances such as alcohol, petrol or paraffin to light the fire. Do not leave the braai unattended. Do not throw hot ash or coals into a rubbish bin.

Use gas appliances safely

Gas is a popular alternative source of energy for many people for their household needs. Using gas stove tops in the kitchen and relying on gas heaters and fireplaces for warmth in the colder seasons is a great way to curb electricity costs.

Knowing how to correctly handle gas appliances is important. Make sure that your gas appliances are in good order and that hoses are properly attached. You can get these checked by your local hardware or certified gas store.

Remember that the gas taps must always be turned off before changing the gas cylinder and that this should be done in a well-ventilated area.

Precautions to avoid an electrical fire

Most of our daily gadgets and appliances for home, school and work are electrically powered. As such, it's important to follow basic safety guidelines. For instance, don't use electrical equipment near water and do not plug too many plug points into a single socket.