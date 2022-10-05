IN PICS | First look at ‘part cosmic, earthly’ Lamu Space Station

In a scene that’s part Afrofuturistic, part postapocalyptic, a group of cosmonauts are gathered on a dune. Each wears a space suit that’s made of cotton and cuffed at the ankles. Some are hooded; others gaze out through the portal of their basket weave space helmets.

There are broad-rimmed glasses fashioned from leather, and woven backpacks. They appear to be curious... exploring this world for the first time, inspecting woven pods and organic structures suitable for habitation.

These beautifully directed images are a bewitching first introduction to Lamu Space Station. The visuals are part cosmic, part earthly and recognisable. The group behind (and within) the scenes is an assortment of creatives, mostly from Kenya, who are revolting against the space-fantasy future put forth by the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Donald Trump.

“The main goal of Earth Force and the Space Station initiative is to stop buying into escapist fantasies like going to live on Mars, and instead celebrate all we have and all the potential of our own communities,” sculptor and filmmaker Ajax Axe explains.