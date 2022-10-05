IN PICS | Inside Block & Chisel’s dazzling new flagship store in Joburg

After opening its first store in Chelsea Village, Cape Town 35 years ago, the Block & Chisel brand continues to grow in SA. After 12 years in Johannesburg – starting out in Parkwood and then moving to Illovo – the brand has found a new home at its flagship store next to Kramerville on Charles Crescent in Strathavon.

The new space and changes that came with the pandemic have shifted Block & Chisel’s focus to diversifying its offering and providing a destination shopping experience.

To bring to life the idea of “inspired retail”, the store has been designed to have a real-life feel: furniture and décor pieces stand out in spaces that take on the idea of living rooms, bedrooms and unique living nooks shoppers might want to bring into their own homes.

