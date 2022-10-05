IN PICS | Inside Block & Chisel’s dazzling new flagship store in Joburg
New elements in the Strathavon store include inspired retail spaces, a gallery of artwork from up-and-coming artists and the Block Café with excellent nibbles and drinks
After opening its first store in Chelsea Village, Cape Town 35 years ago, the Block & Chisel brand continues to grow in SA. After 12 years in Johannesburg – starting out in Parkwood and then moving to Illovo – the brand has found a new home at its flagship store next to Kramerville on Charles Crescent in Strathavon.
The new space and changes that came with the pandemic have shifted Block & Chisel’s focus to diversifying its offering and providing a destination shopping experience.
To bring to life the idea of “inspired retail”, the store has been designed to have a real-life feel: furniture and décor pieces stand out in spaces that take on the idea of living rooms, bedrooms and unique living nooks shoppers might want to bring into their own homes.
View the gallery below:
The opening of the new store also coincides with a push to have more local products on the shop floor, with the idea to move from a 70 import/30 local split to a 50/50 split, and the need to highlight local artistry and design such as custom-made wall paper from Cara Saven Wall Design.
A new element in the Strathavon store is a gallery. The space currently features the work of sculptural artist Sarah Heinemann and portrait artist Sibley McAdam, but the artists will be rotating two to three times a year to offer an exhibition platform for younger, up-and-coming artists who are not represented by big galleries.
Another element adding allure to the store as a destination shopping experience is the Paris cafe-inspired Block Café.
It serves excellent coffee, fresh bakes, delicious sourdough toasties and hand-cut French fries with shaved parmesan and a truffle oil. Pizzas and seasonal salads made with the best ingredients will soon be added to the menu.