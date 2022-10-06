Celebrate your very own patch of green this Garden Day
Large or small it's a day to enjoy your garden and two food gardeners share their inspiring stories
Garden Day sprouted as an idea from a group of gardeners who wanted to encourage South Africans to get together and celebrate their gardens. The day itself is actually not about gardening but enjoying the space, no matter how big or small, by inviting friends and family round to celebrate together in your own garden.
Get everyone involved by making a foliage/flower crown gathered from the garden or picnic in your very own patch of green, it's a national day and movement for everyone to get involved.
Be inspired by two gardeners who share their story:
PETA MALAN
Malan, who has been working in the advertising industry for more than eight years, says her love for gardening began in childhood on her parents' farm near Wellington in the Cape.
During lockdown, she focused her attention on her backyard vegetable garden. She realised she couldn't remember what she'd planted where and that's how her Backyard Boerdery page on Instagram (@backyardboerdery) came about.
“My aim was to have a place where I could keep a record of everything.” More people started chatting to her and following her page. Malan says: “Everything is temporary — buy the plant if it makes you happy. If it dies, try again. I try to live life the same way.”
Her garden is like a friend; it's like having dog, Malan laughs. “But instead of cuddles I get carrots.”
GERONIMO DE KLERK
Geronimo de Klerk and his elder brother Valentin founded the Feed the Future For Life organisation shortly before level 5 lockdown was announced. The organisation helps people in and around Elsies River to establish gardens in their backyards.
They also produced a documentary, Garden Boyz — their way of telling young people that gardening is cool. “Elsies is not only about gangs and violence, there are messages of hope here.” They were tired of the drug abuse that has many young people in its grip. “It's a cycle that must be broken.”
Trinity Place flats, where the first vegetable garden was established, was controlled by gangs, says Geronimo. It was a place where gangsters hid when they had instructions to “get rid of enemies”. But the brothers were fearless and erected some fencing. “The gangs realised that we cultivate food and have the support of the community. They stayed away.”
Get involved in Garden Day by joining events in the Cape and Gauteng.
Visit Garden Day for more information.