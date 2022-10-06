Celebrate your very own patch of green this Garden Day

Garden Day sprouted as an idea from a group of gardeners who wanted to encourage South Africans to get together and celebrate their gardens. The day itself is actually not about gardening but enjoying the space, no matter how big or small, by inviting friends and family round to celebrate together in your own garden.

Get everyone involved by making a foliage/flower crown gathered from the garden or picnic in your very own patch of green, it's a national day and movement for everyone to get involved.

Be inspired by two gardeners who share their story: