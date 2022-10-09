Gardening

Rambling & romantic: A magical world with gardening at its heart

Floral design duo Okasie's latest project creates an ultra-romantic and luxurious garden setting using native bulbs, fynbos plants and grasses

For as long as gardener and floral designer Dané Erwee can remember his life has revolved around plants. In fact, his relationship with them predates his own memories: there’s a family story of his mother taking him out on the farm dam in a small boat as a baby and packing the waterblommetjies (Aponogeton distachyos flowers) she was harvesting from the water around him as he slept. ..