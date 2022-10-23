Home & Gardening

Design Talk

Dokter and Misses: Reclaiming their edge and the joy of design

Recently launched at 100% Design Africa, Sketches from the Edge heralds a new consciousness for Dokter and Misses

23 October 2022 - 00:00 By MILA CREWE-BROWN

Unexpected design interventions, sculptural overtones, a playful sense of form and bold use of colour, all expressed in everyday objects. This has become the calling card of Dokter and Misses. Since they launched the brand 15 years ago, founders Adriaan Hugo and Katy Taplin have forged a unique aesthetic framed within the ordinary...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ancient meets modern as VIPs strut their stuff at coronation Lifestyle
  2. Coffee and breast talk with Professor Carol-Ann Benn Lifestyle
  3. 'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet Food
  4. Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct: Where all your lifestyle needs are met Lifestyle
  5. PICS | Khloé shares first snaps of baby boy — but she’s yet to reveal his name Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...