Hacks for saving your veg garden when water is scarce

CREATE HEALTHY SOIL

Water does more than provide liquid for plants to drink. It breaks organic matter into soluble nutrients, which it carries through the soil to the roots.

Healthy soil will allow water to soak in rather than run off. This leaves moisture and air in the soil.

No-dig methods and increasing the amount of organic matter and humus in the soil improve water-retaining ability.

MULCH, MULCH AND MORE MULCH

Mulching (adding leaves, compost and other organic matter to the surface of the soil) is one of the simplest and most beneficial things we can do.

A mulched surface creates a forest floor environment that plants love.

It reduces weeds, strengthens roots, improves the quality and fertility of the soil and, most importantly, retains moisture and regulates temperature. It also helps prevent the spread of diseases.