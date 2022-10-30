Home & Gardening

Gardening

Hacks for saving your veg garden when water is scarce

Jane Griffiths helps navigate water scarcity with a few nifty methods to save your veggie garden

30 October 2022 - 00:00 By Jane Griffiths
Mulch with leaves to retain moisture levels in the soil.
Mulch with leaves to retain moisture levels in the soil.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

It is disheartening seeing our lovingly tended food plants die because of heat and lack of water. However, we can alleviate this with a few simple techniques.

Jane Griffiths in action, adding rich compost to her vegetable garden.
Jane Griffiths in action, adding rich compost to her vegetable garden.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

CREATE HEALTHY SOIL

Water does more than provide liquid for plants to drink. It breaks organic matter into soluble nutrients, which it carries through the soil to the roots. 

Healthy soil will allow water to soak in rather than run off. This leaves moisture and air in the soil.

No-dig methods and increasing the amount of organic  matter and humus in the soil improve water-retaining ability.

MULCH, MULCH AND MORE MULCH

Mulching (adding leaves, compost and other organic matter to the surface of the soil) is one of  the simplest and most beneficial things we can do.

A mulched surface creates a forest floor environment that plants love.

It reduces weeds, strengthens roots, improves the quality and fertility of the soil and, most importantly, retains moisture and regulates temperature. It also helps prevent the  spread of diseases.

A mulched surface creates a forest floor environment that plants love.
A mulched surface creates a forest floor environment that plants love.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
  • Weed and water well before applying mulch.
  • Preferably use organic mulches such as compost, straw, leaf mould, grass clippings, autumn leaves and herb clippings — especially artemisia, sage and lavender that constantly need trimming. Strong-smelling herbs help repel bugs.
  • Apply mulch 5cm-15cm deep when seedlings are about 3cm-5 cm high.
  • Mix fresh grass clippings with leaves, otherwise it becomes dense and slimy.
  • Leave a mulch-free circle of about 3cm-5 cm around stems to prevent rot.
Clover ground cover improves soil and protects it from harsh sun.
Clover ground cover improves soil and protects it from harsh sun.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

WATER-WISE PLANTING

  • Establish small beds and space plants close together so when they grow to full size their leaves just touch one another. This creates a living umbrella which shades the soil, keeping it moist.
  • Sow seeds under plants that will shortly be harvested and removed. Their leaves will provide sun protection and retain moisture for germinating seedlings.
  • Group plants with similar watering requirements together. 
  • On a slope, create terraces along contours to prevent run-off. 
  • Plant ground cover crops (such as clover) to improve soil and avoid leaving it exposed.
Choose plants that enjoy the heat and don't go to seed quickly.
Choose plants that enjoy the heat and don't go to seed quickly.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton
Grow tomatoes during summer as they thrive in the heat.
Grow tomatoes during summer as they thrive in the heat.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

DROUGHT-TOLERANT PLANTS

You will be inviting disappointment if you sow lettuces or coriander during the summer months. Rather choose plants that enjoy the heat and don't go to seed quickly.

Choose sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, tomatoes, beans, brinjals, rocket (which becomes spicier in hot weather), spring onions, chives, chillies and Mediterranean herbs such as oregano, sage, thyme and rosemary.

Garden under a pitched shade cloth roof to protect crops from the summer heat.
Garden under a pitched shade cloth roof to protect crops from the summer heat.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

GO UNDERCOVER

Erecting a shade cloth covering or roof reduces the effects of the sweltering sun. Keep the sides open to allow air to flow through. In hail-prone areas, make the roof pitched — if flat, the stones will  collect and their weight will break the supports or tear the  cloth.

Homemade drip irrigation system.
Homemade drip irrigation system.
Image: Jane Griffiths and Keith Knowlton

BE WATER SAVVY

Even when using these methods, we need to water if there is no rain. Drip irrigation is the most effective way to deliver water directly to the roots, without  wastage or loss from evaporation. Drip irrigation can be connected to a timer to ensure regular watering.

  • If plants are drooping during a hot day don’t worry, they are closing stomata (minute openings in their leaves used for respiration) to retain water. If they're still drooping when it has cooled, it's time to water.
  • Water deeply and less often rather than shallowly, often.
  • Water either early in the morning or after the sun has set to reduce loss of water through evaporation.

HOME MADE DRIP IRRIGATION HOSE

Make your own drip irrigation by piercing holes in an old garden hose using a punch or a heated needle. Attach one end to the tap and place a stopper on the other.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Six smart ways to save water in your vegetable garden

Edible gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares simple tips to help you make every drop count.
Lifestyle
1 year ago

Growing vegetables in your pool could help you save on your water bill

Five years ago‚ Marc Niehaus nonchalantly threw black sludge from his fish tank onto a veggie patch. To his surprise the vegetable plants took a ...
Lifestyle
5 years ago

4 inspirational women that'll encourage you to dig gardening

Reconnecting with nature and growing veg to feed your community are some of the benefits of gardening, say these ladies
Lifestyle
5 years ago

How an eco-friendly home can become a reality

Take a tour of this Durban North property, which is a lesson in how an eco-friendly home can be a reality ”Green is ugly”, “green is for tree ...
Lifestyle
7 years ago

7 simple ways to make your garden more water-wise

With increasingly dry conditions and water restrictions becoming an everyday reality, it has become imperative that we ensure our gardens are ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago

Gardening for beginners: 8 points to consider before you get growing

Pottering around in the garden is a fun and rewarding hobby for experienced and novice gardeners alike, but if this is your first foray into the ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Ancient meets modern as VIPs strut their stuff at coronation Lifestyle
  2. Coffee and breast talk with Professor Carol-Ann Benn Lifestyle
  3. 'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet Food
  4. Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct: Where all your lifestyle needs are met Lifestyle
  5. PICS | Khloé shares first snaps of baby boy — but she’s yet to reveal his name Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...