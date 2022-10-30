Gardening
Hacks for saving your veg garden when water is scarce
Jane Griffiths helps navigate water scarcity with a few nifty methods to save your veggie garden
It is disheartening seeing our lovingly tended food plants die because of heat and lack of water. However, we can alleviate this with a few simple techniques.
CREATE HEALTHY SOIL
Water does more than provide liquid for plants to drink. It breaks organic matter into soluble nutrients, which it carries through the soil to the roots.
Healthy soil will allow water to soak in rather than run off. This leaves moisture and air in the soil.
No-dig methods and increasing the amount of organic matter and humus in the soil improve water-retaining ability.
MULCH, MULCH AND MORE MULCH
Mulching (adding leaves, compost and other organic matter to the surface of the soil) is one of the simplest and most beneficial things we can do.
A mulched surface creates a forest floor environment that plants love.
It reduces weeds, strengthens roots, improves the quality and fertility of the soil and, most importantly, retains moisture and regulates temperature. It also helps prevent the spread of diseases.
- Weed and water well before applying mulch.
- Preferably use organic mulches such as compost, straw, leaf mould, grass clippings, autumn leaves and herb clippings — especially artemisia, sage and lavender that constantly need trimming. Strong-smelling herbs help repel bugs.
- Apply mulch 5cm-15cm deep when seedlings are about 3cm-5 cm high.
- Mix fresh grass clippings with leaves, otherwise it becomes dense and slimy.
- Leave a mulch-free circle of about 3cm-5 cm around stems to prevent rot.
WATER-WISE PLANTING
- Establish small beds and space plants close together so when they grow to full size their leaves just touch one another. This creates a living umbrella which shades the soil, keeping it moist.
- Sow seeds under plants that will shortly be harvested and removed. Their leaves will provide sun protection and retain moisture for germinating seedlings.
- Group plants with similar watering requirements together.
- On a slope, create terraces along contours to prevent run-off.
- Plant ground cover crops (such as clover) to improve soil and avoid leaving it exposed.
DROUGHT-TOLERANT PLANTS
You will be inviting disappointment if you sow lettuces or coriander during the summer months. Rather choose plants that enjoy the heat and don't go to seed quickly.
Choose sweet potatoes, Swiss chard, tomatoes, beans, brinjals, rocket (which becomes spicier in hot weather), spring onions, chives, chillies and Mediterranean herbs such as oregano, sage, thyme and rosemary.
GO UNDERCOVER
Erecting a shade cloth covering or roof reduces the effects of the sweltering sun. Keep the sides open to allow air to flow through. In hail-prone areas, make the roof pitched — if flat, the stones will collect and their weight will break the supports or tear the cloth.
BE WATER SAVVY
Even when using these methods, we need to water if there is no rain. Drip irrigation is the most effective way to deliver water directly to the roots, without wastage or loss from evaporation. Drip irrigation can be connected to a timer to ensure regular watering.
- If plants are drooping during a hot day don’t worry, they are closing stomata (minute openings in their leaves used for respiration) to retain water. If they're still drooping when it has cooled, it's time to water.
- Water deeply and less often rather than shallowly, often.
- Water either early in the morning or after the sun has set to reduce loss of water through evaporation.
HOME MADE DRIP IRRIGATION HOSE
Make your own drip irrigation by piercing holes in an old garden hose using a punch or a heated needle. Attach one end to the tap and place a stopper on the other.