Design Talk

Creations in American hardwood show how we can carve a greener future

These seven new designs drive our responsibility towards sustainable production while rooting us in history

Seven objects of design recently held the floor at Always Welcome Store (https://alwayswelcome.store)’s Future Heirlooms exhibition in Johannesburg. Seven pieces that bridge the gap between history and a greener future. For design to truly make a difference, it should solve a problem while being useful in the everyday. Such is the case for these pieces designed by a crop of prominent South African creatives and produced by Houtlander (https://houtlander.co.za) in partnership with the American Hardwood Export Council (https://www.ahec.org) and BOS Timbers (https://www.bostimbers.co.za)...