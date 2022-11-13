Gardening
Grow your own delicious, juicy tomatoes in eight easy steps
Tomatoes are one of the most popular foods for home vegetable gardens. With this in mind, Jane Griffiths shares her expert advice on how to grow them successfully.
13 November 2022 - 00:00
1. VARIETIES..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.