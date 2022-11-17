Treasure trove loading: H&M Home to open first stand-alone store in SA

By merging modern design and quality with sustainability and affordable prices, H&M Home enables interior lovers across the world to create a personal and modern space; a place to feel at home — and soon the brand will have a dedicated home of its own in SA, too.

Yes, that’s right decoristas: it’s time to start counting down the days, because Mzansi’s first stand-alone H&M Home store will open its doors in Sandton City, Joburg, on November 24.

This inspiring 488m2 interior and lifestyle destination will offer a dynamic shopping experience with a high level of customer service, the latest trends and exciting collaborations, promises Caroline Nelson, country manager of H&M SA.