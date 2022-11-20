IN PICS | Harmony, growth, creativity and abundance at this Aussie home
When fashion icon Pip Edwards decided to turn over a new leaf, she chose a fresh garden apartment in Sydney's beautiful Rose Bay to call home
20 November 2022 - 00:00
Tastemaker and creative director Pip Edwards applied her fashion expertise to her new home, creating a peaceful haven for herself and her teenage son Justice. “Transferring my keen eye for colour at work to finding colour balance and harmony at home was fun,” she says. “It turns out I have an obsession with chairs and lamps.” ..
