Durban design duo win Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search 2022

The annual Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search aims to unearth saucy new designs to incorporate in the interiors of the brand's restaurants around the world and, in doing so, to help fire up the careers of emerging South African creatives.

For this year's competition, entrants were tasked with dreaming up a design for a unit to display the Nando's acclaimed peri-peri sauces in stores, while also highlighting the piquant ingredients used to make these condiments.

An impressive 120 entries were received from around the country and, after an intensive judging process, these were narrowed down to the top 10 finalists. Ultimately, design duo Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar were named 2022's winners.

Together, Tricam and Bucktowar are the owners of Kalki Ceramics, a design studio based in Durban, which specialises in bespoke handcrafted ceramic tiles. The pair drew on their combined experience in ceramics, product design and architecture — and took inspiration from South African flora and desert landscapes — to create their winning design for a functional art piece dubbed the “Cactus Server”.

“Using Kalki Ceramics tiles in unique glazes reminiscent of fynbos, succulents and flowers endemic to SA, the Cactus Server blends contemporary form with organic materials and motifs to create a uniquely South African design,” says Tricam.