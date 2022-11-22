Durban design duo win Nando’s Hot Young Designer Talent Search 2022
The 'Cactus Server', created by the winning team from Kalki Ceramics, could soon appear in Nando's restaurants around the globe
The annual Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) Talent Search aims to unearth saucy new designs to incorporate in the interiors of the brand's restaurants around the world and, in doing so, to help fire up the careers of emerging South African creatives.
For this year's competition, entrants were tasked with dreaming up a design for a unit to display the Nando's acclaimed peri-peri sauces in stores, while also highlighting the piquant ingredients used to make these condiments.
An impressive 120 entries were received from around the country and, after an intensive judging process, these were narrowed down to the top 10 finalists. Ultimately, design duo Nikhil Tricam and Nindya Bucktowar were named 2022's winners.
Together, Tricam and Bucktowar are the owners of Kalki Ceramics, a design studio based in Durban, which specialises in bespoke handcrafted ceramic tiles. The pair drew on their combined experience in ceramics, product design and architecture — and took inspiration from South African flora and desert landscapes — to create their winning design for a functional art piece dubbed the “Cactus Server”.
“Using Kalki Ceramics tiles in unique glazes reminiscent of fynbos, succulents and flowers endemic to SA, the Cactus Server blends contemporary form with organic materials and motifs to create a uniquely South African design,” says Tricam.
Being named as the winners of the 2022 Nando’s HYD Talent Search 2022 will open up new business opportunities for Tricam and Bucktowar.
Their “Cactus Server” will be prototyped and included on the Nando’s Portal to Africa, an online ordering and purchasing platform that's used by interior design studios locally and globally to source South African designer items to include in the brand's restaurants around the world.
They'll also receive mentorship and development support from the team at Clout/SA. This company is turning South African design into a globally recognised brand category by creating opportunities for collaboration between designer makers and hospitality, retail, residential and corporate clients.
For instance, by helping to facilitate the annual Nando’s HYD Talent Search, Clout/SA gives emerging creatives to showcase their designs to influential design industry professionals.
Case in point? The judging panel for this year's competition comprised 17 local and international luminaries including Ngaire Blankenberg, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art in New York; Sophie Douglas, director of Fusion Design and Architecture in the UK; Paul Thrush, co-founder and director of STAC Architecture in the UK; and Karen Brumfield, head of buying at @home, among others.
“We’d like to thank the judges and all our entrants for their time and energy. The entries that made it to the finals are bold, authentic and unique, all characteristics we love in a piece of great SA design,” says Tracy Lynch, creative director of Clout/SA.
“We’d like to congratulate our overall winners and all of the finalists and look forward to seeing them thrive through inclusive access to opportunities and a global market that Nando’s HYD and Clout/SA will facilitate in collaboration with them. This competition is about changing lives by making sure we use the platform we have to shine a light on [South African] creativity and opportunity.”
