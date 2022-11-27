Art Talk

Google exhibition is an exploration of Africa, through the kaleidoscope

The groundbreaking digital exhibition ‘Colours of Africa’ shows pieces by more than 60 artists that capture the colour and character of their home country

Exploring Google Arts & Culture’s new Colours of Africa exhibition is to channel her sounds, her moods, her people and practices, chromatically. To capture these facets so deftly via screen rather than in person in a gallery, for example, is a challenge that Design Indaba has risen to, and the results are beguiling...