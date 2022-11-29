Home & Gardening

WATCH | Tour one of interior designer Donald Nxumalo’s latest projects

29 November 2022 - 10:00 By Shereen Lurie
Inside one of interior designer extraordinaire Donald Nxumalo's latest projects.
Image: Supplied

In the second instalment of SA Home Owner’s Welcome Home online interview series, interior designer extraordinaire Donald Nxumalo gives us a tour of one of his recent design projects.

Nxumalo is the owner of DNX Interior Design and is a popular name on the interior design scene. He started the firm in 2012 and since then has been working on designing luxury homes across Africa. With a unique design language, Nxumalo defines his style as “sophisticated, African, urbane and intuitive”.

In this home tour you’ll discover why art is an integral part of Nxumalo’s designs, what inspired him to become an interior designer, and why he loves working closely with his clients.

You can see more of this exceptional home in the December ‘22/January ‘23 issue of SA Home Owner — on shelf November 18.

• Production: Candice Jin and Sindi Mbambo. Sponsors: SBE Africa, Mulax Electronics, and C&M Air-conditioning & Refrigeration.

 

Watch the video below:

Videographer: Nic Baleta.

