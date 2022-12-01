IN PICS | Parisian panache: Step into this skilfully curated Parisian abode

A first viewing of interior designer Robert Normand’s home takes the form of a series of colourful impressions — an experience reminiscent of that first glimpse of Henri Matisse’s 1904 painting, Luxe, Calme et Volupté. In Normand’s Paris house, as in that famous artwork, flashes of unexpected colour catch the eye one after another. Here is an unexpectedly rich hue of yellow carpet underfoot, and there, a delightfully distracting pair of extravagantly patterned urns. Over there, mulberry-coloured window blinds contrast with a sea foam rug. A bright slice of blue-and-white bathroom adds brightness, while a swathe of caramel oak cupboards conveys a rich sense of calm. Slowly, a pattern emerges, and one begins to comprehend the picture as a whole.

Normand grew up outside Paris “in a large family home” and moved to the city when he started to work as a designer of fashion, then interiors, 20 or so years ago. But after many years spent living in the hyper-stimulating heart of the iconic metropolis, “I was tired of being in such a very busy place,” he says. This need for surroundings that were a touch more peaceful and a yen for some additional space were his main reasons for moving to the suburbs.