IN PICS | Parisian panache: Step into this skilfully curated Parisian abode

Designer Robert Normand's unerring eye for colour and aesthete's appreciation of décor, objects and art are on full display in this home, where a series of interleading spaces each contributes something unique to this artwork in perpetual progress.

01 December 2022 - 12:00 By ROBYN ALEXANDER/BUREAUX.CO.ZA
A lounging space with a colourful, casual and contemporary feel features built-in sofas along the walls, a leather lounge chair by Japanese designer Kazuhide Takahama and (in the corner) a vintage table lamp in brass and white Perspex by Italian artist-designer Gabriella Crespi.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding

A first viewing of interior designer Robert Normand’s home takes the form of a series of colourful impressions — an experience reminiscent of that first glimpse of Henri Matisse’s 1904 painting, Luxe, Calme et Volupté. In Normand’s Paris house, as in that famous artwork, flashes of unexpected colour catch the eye one after another. Here is an unexpectedly rich hue of yellow carpet underfoot, and there, a delightfully distracting pair of extravagantly patterned urns. Over there, mulberry-coloured window blinds contrast with a sea foam rug. A bright slice of blue-and-white bathroom adds brightness, while a swathe of caramel oak cupboards conveys a rich sense of calm. Slowly, a pattern emerges, and one begins to comprehend the picture as a whole.

Normand grew up outside Paris “in a large family home” and moved to the city when he started to work as a designer of fashion, then interiors, 20 or so years ago. But after many years spent living in the hyper-stimulating heart of the iconic metropolis, “I was tired of being in such a very busy place,” he says. This need for surroundings that were a touch more peaceful and a yen for some additional space were his main reasons for moving to the suburbs.

Among many vintage pieces in the house is the marble-topped Tulip table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll (knoll.com) in the dining room. This room opens on the left-hand side of the main entrance hall, through a pair of classic triple-panel Parisian interior doors.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding
A petite living room on the first floor features a saffron yellow carpet, a pair of 1940s bergère armchairs by Maison Jansen – the Paris interior decoration company founded in 1880 by Dutch-born Jean-Henri Jansen – and a Chinese lacquered 19th century pedestal table. The big pencil drawing on the wall is by French artist Corentin Grossmann.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding

His new home is located to the east of central Paris, in a diverse and vibrant enclave in which, nevertheless, the atmosphere is not as frenetic as that of the centre. “It is a lively suburb,” he says, explaining that here he finds the happy medium that is “in between two contrasting states, the ‘overexcited’ centre and the ‘maybe-too-quiet’ countryside”.

Rundown and neglected when Normand bought it four years ago, the house has three floors and had been converted into office space for a number of small businesses — which meant it had neither a bathroom nor a kitchen. Attracted by its size and the few classic Parisian features the building still sported, he began on a renovation project that he describes as a work in perpetual progress. Much needed to be fixed and mended, and while Normand wished to preserve those heritage features of the original building that did remain, he was also not invest- ed in undertaking a very literal project of historical renewal.

The same blue and white floor tiles are used in both the main bedroom and its en suite bathroom. The vintage armchair is by British-born architect and designer T. H. Robsjohn Gibbings.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding
Tranquil shades of blue prevail in the main bedroom and en suite bathroom. The blue and white tiles were originally in the house, and were carefully restored and completed during the renovation. The geometric painting is by French artist Angelo Dona.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding

So, some decorative mouldings and original features were preserved or restored, while others were removed. “I wanted space,” Normand says, describing the process through which he created a “fluid and more modern” feel on the main floor of the three-storey house. Here, all the interior doors were removed, turning seven small, separate rooms into intriguingly interleading spaces. Each opens seemingly naturally onto the next, adding a real feeling of flow to this part of the house.

A kitchen had to be added too, of course: this was done by fitting sleekly elegant floor-to-ceiling oak cabinets and integrated appliances into two of the interleading spaces. Through a slightly widened doorway from the sun-splashed dining area, the first part of the kitchen is primarily devoted to providing storage for Normand’s wide-ranging collections of crockery and glassware, while the room beyond contains cooking appliances and scullery accoutrements.

Robert’s eclectic collection of tableware and glassware includes the pieces seen here: chunky ceramic cutlery by English tableware and cookware makers Denby Pottery Company, boldly coloured Murano glass tumblers, plates by Keraluc and a delightful crab-shaped pepper, salt and mustard cruet/condiment set from renowned French pottery centre, the village of Vallauris.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding
The dining room features a beautiful old wooden floor, as well as an original stone-clad fireplace. Pacing along the mantelpiece is an iron monkey sculpture found at a flea market. The vintage, marble-topped Tulip dining table is by Eero Saarinen for Knoll (knoll.com); it is surrounded by four antique Charles X dining chairs. The artwork on the wall is by Andrew Laumann (laumann.work).
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding

Any visitor who takes a quick peek inside those storage cupboards is provided with ample demonstration of Normand’s fine- tuned sense of “the charm of objects”. This anti-minimalist ethos is also very much a reflection of his interest in bringing together styles — and with them, moments in time — in ways that enable pieces and periods to speak to each other via both complementarity and contrast.

The result is a home that combines a dynamic élan with a laid-back atmosphere; and one that is ever-changing in terms of its interior design.

Robert’s home office desk has also been placed in the library; the desk is by Jean Prouvé (the French designer and architect’s furniture is manufactured by Vitra vitra.com) and the high-backed wooden chair is 17th century.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding
The library is situated upstairs and is Robert’s favourite space in the house; it features overflowing floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a pair of vintage Pollock armchairs, designed by Charles Pollock for Knoll in 1960. The 1960s table lamp is from Galerie Maison et Jardin.
Image: Greg Cox/Bureaux Production Sven Alberding

Perhaps most clearly emblematic of Nor- mand’s wide-ranging and ever-evolving aesthetic is his home office and library, a space tucked away upstairs that he describes as his favourite space in the house. It is crammed with hundreds of beautiful books — “They are like food to me,” he says — covering art, fashion, design and much more.

In his next home, he muses, looking forward as seemingly every vocational designer does to another new project, the library “might well be the focus”, given the space and time its contents occupy in his mind.

Above all, it is a sense of curiosity, and the quest for ever-evolving ways of living, that drives Normand’s aesthetic exploration. No wonder that a visitor to his home recalls Matisse’s Fauvist master- work, then — after all, Luxe, Calme et Volupté takes its name from the refrain of a Charles Baudelaire poem in which the speaker in- vites his lover to escape with him to an ex- quisite imaginary retreat. The one major difference? Normand’s refuge is real.

