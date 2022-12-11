Gardening
Buzz off: Nifty home-grown hacks to keep the bugs away
It's time to enjoy balmy summer evenings outdoors, so don't let anything bug you. Here are some handy herbs and a helpful insect-repellant recipe
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Jane Griffiths
These herbs smell good and repel mosquitoes. Grow them in pots and move them to where they are needed or plant them in your herb garden and make an anti-bug balm...
