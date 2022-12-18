Décor News
HAY! You're always welcome in these spaces and you can bring chommies
It's been an exciting year for local décor and design, with collaborations and openings ending 2022 on a high note
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman
A New Wave..
Décor News
HAY! You're always welcome in these spaces and you can bring chommies
It's been an exciting year for local décor and design, with collaborations and openings ending 2022 on a high note
A New Wave..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos